Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $530,001.76 and approximately $907.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.75 or 0.08804790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00328387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.25 or 0.00949973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081305 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.00415071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00297636 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,640,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,596,289 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

