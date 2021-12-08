Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 5,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 216,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arteris Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

