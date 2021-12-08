Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $201,067.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $402.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

