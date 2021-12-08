Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 7.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $77,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $14,755,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,343. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.50. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.