Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

