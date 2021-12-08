Arweave (AR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.07 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.21 or 0.00093634 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $31.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

