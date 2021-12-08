Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Purchases 3,733 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.09. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at $5,915,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

