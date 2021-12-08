Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.