Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASND. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

