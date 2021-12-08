ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,459 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.