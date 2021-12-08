ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.81. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 54,435 shares trading hands.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

