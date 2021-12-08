ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASX. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

