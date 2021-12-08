Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.