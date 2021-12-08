Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Outset Medical worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,499 shares of company stock worth $9,134,712. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.