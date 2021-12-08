Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

