Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.85 Million Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Shenandoah Telecommunications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

SHEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.