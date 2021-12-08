Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 70 at Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 77 ($1.02) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.11).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.92) on Wednesday. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.56. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,520.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,951.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.