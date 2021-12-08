Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $420.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.44), with a volume of 106033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.96) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.97) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.21%. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £24,360 ($32,303.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

