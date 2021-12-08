Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.47 Million

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report sales of $32.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.