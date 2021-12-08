Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report sales of $32.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $63.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

