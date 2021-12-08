Atheios (ATH) Trading 14.8% Lower This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $44,967.10 and $131.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,064,620 coins and its circulating supply is 45,632,521 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

