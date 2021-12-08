Atheios Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $22,767.98 and approximately $786.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,085,647 coins and its circulating supply is 45,650,412 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

