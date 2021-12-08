Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $530,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

