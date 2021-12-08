Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

