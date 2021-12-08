AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

