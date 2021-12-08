Attila (ATT) Market Cap Reaches $11.56 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Attila has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Attila has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $46,520.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Attila

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

