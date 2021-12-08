Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,047.34

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,047.34 ($13.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($14.06). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.79), with a volume of 33,230 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £163.31 million and a P/E ratio of -118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 903.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,442 ($1,912.21). Also, insider Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($132,475.80). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,658 shares of company stock valued at $22,909,678.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

