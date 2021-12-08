Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPG) Plans $0.82 Interim Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:ANZPG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.8225 per share on Sunday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th.

