Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,911 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,409.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

ADSK opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.10. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

