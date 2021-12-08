Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $34.40

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $33.04. Autohome shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 3,176 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after purchasing an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.