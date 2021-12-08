Autonio (NIOX) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0782 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $191,255.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00059095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.19 or 0.08722184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,978.89 or 1.00640071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

