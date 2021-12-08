AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 6th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.33% of AutoZone worth $121,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,901.06.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,800.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,634.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

