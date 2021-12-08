AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,770.88.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,800.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,634.04. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

