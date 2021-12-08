AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,770.88.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,800.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

