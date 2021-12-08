AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,332.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,800.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.