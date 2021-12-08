Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion and approximately $749.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $91.87 or 0.00183877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.55 or 0.00577539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 394,941,592 coins and its circulating supply is 242,802,718 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

