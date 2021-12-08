Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) CAO Daniel E. Manning Sells 7,482 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avalara stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.51. The stock had a trading volume of 793,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,341. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 707,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

