Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,440 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

