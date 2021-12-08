Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,664 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.