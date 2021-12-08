Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

