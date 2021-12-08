Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,915 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,227.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.79. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

