Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $282.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

