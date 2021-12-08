Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.88 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

