Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $8,739,000.

JSMD stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $70.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

