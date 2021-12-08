Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.58 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.45 and a 200-day moving average of $389.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

