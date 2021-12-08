Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

