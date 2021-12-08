Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.85% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $751,000.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.65 and a one year high of $114.47.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

