Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

