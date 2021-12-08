Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

