Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $920.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $909.47 and a 200 day moving average of $897.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

