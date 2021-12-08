Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

